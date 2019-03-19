This year's NBTC Coaching Convention targets basketball mentors based outside Metro Manila

Published 12:59 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – This year’s National Training Basketball Center (NBTC) Coaches Convention will headline Ateneo de Manila University’s shot-caller Tab Baldwin and former Australia junior national team head coach Rob Beveridge on March 22 to 24 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Baldwin, who spearheaded the Blue Eagles’ back-to-back UAAP crown and Gilas Pilipinas’ silver medal stint in FIBA Asia Championships 2015, will talk about how coaches could keep calm in the midst of pressure.

On the other hand, Beveridge – who led the Australian brigade that ruled U-20 World Championship in 2003 – will focus on the basic fundamentals of coaching.

Alongside these two former national coaches are offensive strategist Nash Racela, leadership mentor Ardy Arbello, head of Singapore's Youth Sports Institute Vincent Ong and Dr. George Canlas.

The 2019 NBTC National Coaches Convention – with the theme, "Coaching the Next Generation" – will coincide with the National Finals.

“This is the first time that we are holding the coaches convention at the same time as the Chooks to Go NBTC Finals,” said Altamirano. “We usually hold this event in October but for this year, we wanted the participants to watch the national finals as well.”

The Coaches Convention aims to gather the coaches based outside Manila to learn from the best tacticians of the game.

“So basically, we wanted more than the Manila coaches kasi yung mga Manila coaches naman, very well-versed na ‘yan, they’re very exposed to different types of coaching. But yung mga provincial coaches natin, ‘yan ang kailangan ng tulong. ‘Yun ang thrust natin dito sa coaches convention,” said Altamirano.

(Basically, we wanted more than the Manila coaches because Manila coaches are already very well-versed, they're very exposed to different types of coaching. But our provincial coaches are the ones who need help. This is the thrust of the coaching convention.)

Alaska Aces head coach Alex Compton emphasized the importance of developing the coaches all over the country for the improvement of the next generation athletes. “I just feel like the future’s bright and that’s the reason why this program’s done.”

The Coaches Convention are expecting to have 1500-2000 coaches from 105 cities for the three-day convention as they tied up with the Department of Education (DepEd).

Go for Gold also inked partnership with the NBTC Coaches Convention. Mr. Jeremy Go, the VP for Marketing of Go for Gold, was thrilled to be part of the program. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com