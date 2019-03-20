Another towering teen named Kai has been making an impact in the NBTC National Finals

Published 4:27 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ever since the 2019 Chooks-to-Go NBTC National Finals kicked off, the talk of the town has been centered around one matchup: UAAP juniors MVP Kai Sotto taking on the top-ranked US high school prospect Jalen Green.

However, another Kai has been making the most impact so far in the annual high school tournament, 6-foot-7 swingman Kainoa Ballungay of FilAm Sports USA.

In just two games, even without any formal practice with FilAm Sports, the 17-year-old athletic freak has averaged 21.5 points and 11 rebounds en route to two blowout victories against AusPinoy Australia and Perpetual Help-Jonelta Laguna.

Now that FilAm Sports has been set on an early collision course with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in the Supreme 16 knockout round, Ballungay will face his toughest challenge yet as he is outmatched in height for the first time in this tournament by the 7-foot-2 Sotto.

However, the Cal State recruit, who traces his roots in Ilocos Norte, is not the least bit fazed with the task at hand.

"I look forward to the challenge," he said. "He’s a great player and I’m looking forward to be able to compete against him."

Like Ballungay, Sotto has also been dominant in his 2019 NBTC debut, dropping 35 points and 15 rebounds in a hard-fought 86-84 victory against LPU-Cavite in the Super 32.

Heading to their marquee matchup on Wednesday, March 20, Ballungay hopes that FilAm Sports’ lack of practices won’t play into the favor of Ateneo, who have recently finished a silver-medal campaign in the UAAP Season 81 Juniors basketball tournament.

“Just taking it game by game. Just building that chemistry. I just met the guys and I feel like we’ve been playing the whole year, so it’s crazy. It’s a crazy experience,” Ballungay continued. “I heard [Ateneo’s] a great team and a great program so I look forward to be able to compete with them and just play on a great platform to display my abilities.”

Although Ballungay has already committed to play in the States after NBTC, he shared that the lure of his other hometown may just bring him back here one day.

“This is my first time in the country. I love it here. The people are great. The food is great,” he gushed. “I’m actually signed back in the States in Cal State, but playing in the Philippines is definitely a possibility for me, so I look forward to that.”

“It’s a great experience to be able to represent my country and my culture.”