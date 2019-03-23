Dylan Ababou's Team Dedication tops Paul Desiderio's Team Passion in the NBTC Division 2 All-Star Game

Published 5:53 PM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Team Dedication scored a 98-89 win over Team Passion to also give coach Dylan Ababou a win over coach Paul Desiderio in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go NBTC Division 2 All-Star Game presented by SM on Saturday, March 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mctroi Crisostomo of Holy Trinity College-General Santos topscored for Team Dedication with 17 points while also grabbing 6 rebounds.

With that, the fearless guard earned Most Outstanding Player honors in one of the showpiece events of the national championship for high school.

“Masaya ako kasi ako at si Paul, na-share namin mga natutunan namin through the years,” said Ababou who now plays for the Pasig Grindhouse Kings in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3. "Masaya kami na nakinig naman sila."

(I’m happy that Paul and I were able to share what we’ve learned through the years. We’re happy that they’re listening.)

"Improve every day, hone your skills, listen more, keep learning and keep studying,” he went on, sharing his advice to the Division 2 standouts.

Crisostomo shot a blistering 7-of-12 from the field, including three triples. He was aggressive all-game long and spearheaded the attack for his squad.

"Masaya ako na siya coach ko kasi marami kaming natutunan sa kanila,” said Crisostomo.

(I’m happy that he’s my coach because I learned a lot from him.)

Team Dedication found their rhythm in the second half where they outscored Team Passion, 48-41.

Along with Crisostomo, Top Flight Hoops-Vancouver's Jeric Palma was superb with 15 points and 6 boards while Perpetual JONELTA-Laguna’s Michael Homo added 10.

Ababou's boys leaned on a well-balanced offense to carry them to victory as 8 players finished with at least 7 points.

Team Dedication also received huge contributions from Lloyd Borbe and Medwin Ariate of Sto. Domingo NHS-Legazpi, John Paras of Perpetual JONELTA-Laguna, Magnus Ines of University of Baguio, Junnie Perdido of St. Mary's College of Tagum-Davao del Norte, Ralph Bajon of Sta. Clarita International School-Iloilo, Drexler Villanueva of SWU-PHINMA, Chiolo Anonuevo and Vince Gomez of Team Italy Europe Proudly Pinoy, Kit Aviso Mramor of Top Flight Hoops-Vancouver, and Reimar Cruz and Tyler Martin of Camp David-New Zealand.

For Team Passion, John Barba of Lyceum-Cavite wound up with 18 points while Harvey Sanchez of SWU PHINMA-Cebu put up 16 markers.

"First time ko mag-coach. Hirap pala maging coach, sakit sa ulo,” said NBTC alum Desiderio with a laugh during the event backed by Chooks-to-Go, Darlington-Exped Socks, EPSON, Huawei, Freego, Purefoods, Gatorade, Go for Gold, SM, Molten and also presented by 5 Plus and Lighthouse Events.

"Dito rin ako nanggaling. Happy ako na nakapagbigay naman ako ng advice sa kanila. Nire-remind ko sila na pareho lang kami, galing din ako sa province so work hard lang.”

(It’s my first time to coach. I learned it’s difficult to coach, it’s a headache. I also came from the NBTC. I’m happy that I was able to give them advice. I just reminded them that we were all the same. I also came from the province so just work hard.)

Desiderio's side was also boosted by Jarlo Ningasca of Holy Trinity College-General Santos, John Bravo and Ken Laquibla of First City Providential College-Bulacan, Joshua Guiab of Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc.-Quezon, Paulo Casia of Narvacan NHS-Candon, Jiam Quiambao of St. Augustine Institute-Pampanga, Icy Patrocino of St. Louis Don Bosco-Dumaguete, Vance Caterbas of Southern Philippines College-Cagayan de Oro, Mark Picardal and Robert Norombaba of Dolores NHS-Eastern Samar, Ken Pondoc of Zamboanga del Sur NHS-Pagadian, Steven Tono of Sta. Clarita International School-Iloilo, Justin Ramirez of Isabela College-Cauayan, and Tyler Puletua of AusPinoy-Australia.

The Scores

Team Dedication 98 – Crisostomo 17, Palma 15, Homo 10, Anonuevo 9, Mramor 9, Borbe 8, Bajon 8, Cruz 7, Villanueva 6, Martin 4, Ariate 4, Gomez 0, Ines 0, Perdido 0.

Team Passion 89 – Barba 18, Sanchez 16, Guiab 11, Puletua 10, Casia 8, Bravo 5, Ningasca 4, Tono 4, Laquibla 3, Quiambao 3, Picardal 3, Norombaba 2, Pondoc 2, Patrocino 0, Ramirez 0. Quarters: 22-29, 50-48, 73-68, 98-89.

Quarters: 22-29, 50-48, 73-68, 98-89.

– Rappler.com