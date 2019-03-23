Team Hustle rules as UST standout Mark Nonoy delivers in the endgame

MANILA, Philippines – True to its name, Team Hustle outhustled Team Heart, 94-86, in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go NBTC All-Star Game presented by SM on Saturday, March 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Providing Team Hustle with much-needed veteran presence in the endgame were UST's Mark Nonoy, who hit 16 of his 23 points in the 4th quarter, and FEU's RJ Abarrientos who got 13 markers and 8 rebounds.

Nonoy, a 5-foot-8 playmaker, turned it on when it mattered most, scoring 14 straight points in the last 4 minutes of the showpiece event.

“Iba yung feeling kasi dati, pangarap ko lang makalaro sa ganitong arena tapos ngayon, na-award pa ako ng Most Outstanding Player,” Nonoy said of his inspired play. “Malaking tulong para sakin na mag-strive pa sa basketball kasi ito na yung buhay namin.”

(It’s a different feeling because back then, I only dreamed of playing in these kinds of arenas but now, I even got awarded with the Most Outstanding Player. It’s a big help for me to strive in basketball because this is my life now.)

With the game neck-and-neck midway through the payoff period, Nonoy began his brilliant takeover with a go-ahead triple at the 4:09 mark for the 80-78 lead.

After Kai Ballungay's layup knotted the game at 80-all, the Tiger Cub turned Growling Tiger then went ahead and scored 9 straight, ending with a booming triple for an 89-82 lead with 37 ticks left.

Green got a dunk right after, but it was too little, too late as Abarrientos sealed the deal with two free throws.

San Beda’s Tony Ynot was a per-minute beast for Team Hustle, dropping 9 points in just 6 minutes while JRU's John Amores chipped in 8 markers.

“Guys just keep getting better and better from last year to this year,” said Team Hustle head coach Chris Gavina. “Great seeing the development of our youth. Philippine basketball is in good hands with these kids coming up.”

Team Hustle, which also had San Miguel star Alex Cabagnot in the coaching staff, got huge contributions as well from Ateneo's Kai Sotto, Geo Chiu and Forthsky Padrigao; UST's Bismarck Lina; FilAm Sports' Brandon Wilson; Mapua's Jonnel Policarpio; AusPinoy's Jasper Rentoy; Durham Crossover's Tyler Garcia; and National U's star trio of Kevin Quiambao, Terrence Fortea, and Gerry Abadiano.

For Team Heart, FilAm Sports standout Jalen Green showed the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds while Ballungay followed suit with 16 markers and 5 boards.

National U big man Carl Tamayo also added 11 points and 6 rebounds while La Salle Green Hills’ Inand Fornilos fired 9 points on a perfect 4-of-4 clip.

Team Heart, mentored by Charles Tiu and NBA champion Metta World Peace, was boosted by FilAm Sports' Jeron Artest; Mapua's Dan Arches and Paolo Hernandez; Arellano's Aaron Fermin; Joshua David of LSGH; Hope Christian's Harvey Pagsanjan; Lyceum's Mac Guadana' UV Joshua Yerro; Chiang Kai Shek’s Rafael Go; and Adamson's Joem Sabandal and Adam Doria.

The week-long festivities will culminate in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go NBTC League National Finals championship game between NU-Manila and LSGH-Mandaluyong. That showdown is still free of admission, with fans only needing to present a valid ID to enter the venue.

The Scores

Team Hustle 94 – Nonoy 23, Abarrientos 13, Ynot 9, Amores 8, Sotto 6, Quiambao 6, Fortea 5, Lina 5, Wilson 5, Chiu 4, Abadiano 4, Padrigao 3, Policarpio 3, Rentoy 0, Garcia 0.

Team Heart 86 – Green 19, Ballungay 16, Tamayo 11, Fornilos 9, Arches 6, Fermin 6, David 5, Pagsanjan 4, Guadana 3, Artest 2, Yerro 2, Cagulangan 2, Hernandez 1, Sabandal 0, Doria 0, Go 0.

Quarters: 18-19, 45-38, 66-61, 94-86.

– Rappler.com