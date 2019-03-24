Seldom-used guard Brianne Angeles knocks in the game-winning putback with a second to spare

Published 6:24 PM, March 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In a game that will go down as an all-time classic in the Nationals, Saint Augustine Institute-Pampanga leaned on the heroics of seldom-used guard Brianne Angeles to stun Lyceum-Cavite, 91-90, in the Finals of Chooks-to-Go-NBTC National Finals Division II on Sunday, March 24.

And this was a perfect reboot for the program ran by Allan Trinidad after being handed a three-year suspension by the league for not attending the closing ceremony of the nationals for high school basketball back in 2016.

"Pinapakita nilang hindi lang teams sa Manila pwedeng manalo rito. We are from the province, may karapatan din kaming manalo," declared Trinidad as Saint Augustine had to outlast Zamboanga del Sur NHS, FCPC-Bulacan, and Proudly Pinoy-Italy to reach the title round.

(They showed that not only Manila teams can win here. We are from the province and we also have a right to win.)

With just 10 seconds left and Saint Augustine rallying back from 13 down to slice the lead to just one, Jacob Delfino, who had 16 points in the game, fouled out of the contest. Replacing him was Angeles, who had yet to play a single minute in the contest.

"Kailangan ko shooter kaya siya yung tinawag ko," Trinidad continued.

(I needed a shooter that’s why I called him.)

After Gyle Montano split his charities to give the Junior Pirates a two-point cushion, Angeles raced the whole length of the court as the team out of Pampanga had no timeouts left. Luckily for him, he was able to draw a foul on Montano that sent him to the stripe.

Angeles made his first free throw but missed his second. However, Lyceum big man Jae Omandac could not seal out Angeles that led to an offensive rebound. Calm under pressure, Angeles took his time before knocking down a putback with a second to spare.

"Actually, kahit lamang yung kalaban, sinasabi namin, don’t give up until final buzzer. Talagang nagpakahirap sila until the final buzzer," Trinidad expressed.

(Actually, even though the opponents were ahead, we were saying, don’t give up until the final buzzer. They really worked hard until the final buzzer.)

A downcast Omandac threw a wayward inbound afterwards that completed the stunner.

Jiam Quiambao, who also fouled out with 1:53 left, finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He was named as the Division II Finals Most Valuable Player.

Jolo Manansala, named Defensive Player of Division II, had 8 markers and a whopping 20 boards.

Omandac led Lyceum with 22 points while John Barba and Montano both tallied double-doubles with the former finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds while the latter putting up 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Joining Quiambao in the All-NBTC Division II team were Guadana, Barba, HTC's Ednor Akad, and Proudly Pinoy Italy's Chiolo Anonuevo.

The Scores

St Augustine 91 – Quiambao 28, Delfino 16, Ferreras 15, Nicdao 15, Manansala 8, Lumba 4, Angeles 3, Miclat 2, Lustina 0, Sison 0.

Lyceum 90 – Omandac 22, Barba 18, Montano 14, Guadana 12, Tulabut 8, Nocal 8, Cuevas 3, Figueroa 3, Dejelo 2, Gudmalin 0, Clemente 0, Ragasa 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 39-42, 61-72, 91-90.

– Rappler.com