Published 6:51 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The guessing game continues for 7-foot-2 wunderkind Kai Sotto, who will first head to the United States for training as announced in a special press conference at EDSA Shangri-La on Tuesday, March 26.

The 16-year old Batang Gilas star will first head to Atlanta in April to train for two months as he prepares for the upcoming 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.

No less than 5 teams courted the current UAAP Juniors MVP, including huge names such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Alba Berlin. However, no decision has been made yet on any team.

The son of former PBA player Ervin Sotto turned heads in the UAAP with not only his unnaturally huge build, but his ever-growing skill set as well.

In what would turn out to be his final year in the UAAP Juniors ranks, Sotto churned out averages of 25.3 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks en route to being named the undisputed Season 81 league MVP.

In 2018, the young unicorn was already a standout. Even though he shared the court with established and then-graduating stars like Dave Ildefonso and SJ Belangel, Sotto still anchored Ateneo on both ends, resulting in a Season 80 Finals MVP award and, more importantly, his first-ever championship. – Rappler.com