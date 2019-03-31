Joshua Munzon powers Pasig Grindhouse to the inaugural crown of the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 basketball tournament

Published 5:46 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig Grindhouse endured another heated encounter as it ran through old rival 1Bataan, 19-7, to claim the first ever Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas President's Cup on Sunday, March 31, at SM Fairview.

Joshua Munzon, the country's top ranked 3x3 player, led an inspired attack in the championship round to power the Grindhouse Kings to the inaugural championship and take home the grand prize of P1 million.

Munzon scored 11 points in the finals, most of which coming after an altercation with Chito Jaime midway through the game.

"It's attributed to our hardwork. Since we first lost in this league, that really left a bad taste on our mouths. We're driven every week to push ourselves to get better," said Munzon, who was later named the tournament's best player.

"We've been practicing for the physicality. It's something we have to get used to," he added. I feel like we've been a target since week one," he added.

Taylor Statham added 5 points while Troy Rike chipped in 2 for the Grindhouse Kings, who earlier qualified to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in Doha following their 19-18 escape over the San Juan Knights-Go For Gold in the semis.

Alvin Pasaol led the way for the Risers, scoring 5 of their 7 points in the game. After a solid outing in the tournament, league owner Ronald Mascariñas later announced that Chooks will be giving P200,000 to the runners-up.

The two finalists will represent the country in the Chooks-to-Go Asia Pacific 3x3 Super Quest on April 6 to 7 at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall, where Bataan still has a chance to book a ticket to Doha. – Rappler.com