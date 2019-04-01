Michigan State advances as the top-seeded Duke ends its campaign in the Elite Eight for the second straight year

Published 12:49 PM, April 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Duke University and superstar Zion Williamson were toppled by Michigan State as the Final Four was set in the NCAA basketball championship on Sunday, March 31 (Monday, April 1, Philippine time).

The Blue Devils, crowned NCAA champions 6 times under iconic coach Mike Krzyzewski, fell 68-67 to bow out of the "March Madness" knockout competition that is one of the highlights of the US sporting calendar.

Kenny Goins drained a three-pointer with 35 seconds left that put the Spartans ahead for good and Duke went scoreless on its final 3 possessions as the second-seeded Michigan State reached the semifinals.

The top-seeded Duke saw its season end in the quarterfinals dubbed the Elite Eight for the second straight year.

Williamson scored 24 points with 14 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots in what was almost certainly the finale of his collegiate career.

At 18, he has already drawn comparisons to NBA superstar LeBron James and is expected to announce his plans to enter next June's NBA draft, in which he is a likely No. 1 choice.

Duke wasn't the only favorite to miss out on a trip to the Final Four, which will take place fron April 6 to 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Auburn reached the semifinals for the first time with a 77-71 overtime win over Kentucky – having already beaten perennial contenders Kansas and North Carolina.

Texas Tech is also in the Final Four for the first time after beting Gonzaga, 75-69.

Michigan State will play Texas Tech in one national semifinal Saturday in Minneapolis. Auburn will take on the University of Virginia, which advanced with an 80-75 overtime win over Purdue. – Rappler.com