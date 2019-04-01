Filipino-American guard Joshua Munzon will represent the Philippines in the Asia-Pacific Super Quest, where top 3X3 countries Mongolia and China will also see action

Published 8:40 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Local 3X3 competition is clearly no longer enough for Filipino-American star Joshua Munzon.

The 24-year-old guard flashed deadly form in the Chooks-to-Go 3X3 President's Cup Grand Finals, scoring 11 points in Pasig Grindhouse's 19-7 demolition of old foe Bataan Risers to win P1 million and their 4th title in the tournament's inagural conference.

"It's just attributed to our hard work," he said after singlehandedly outscoring the Alvin Pasaol-led Risers.

"Ever since we lost that first week, it left a bad taste in our mouth and we were just driving every week to get better and push ourselves and ultimately accomplish this goal of winning the grand finals."

Luckily for Munzon, tougher competition is right around the corner with the Chooks-to-Go 3X3 Asia-Pacific Super Quest happening from Saturday to Sunday, April 6 to 7, at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

Munzon, who was named the President's Cup Manok ng Bayan of the League, is already raring to go right after winning it all in the local tournament.

"I definitely see the competition being very tough," he said. "There are gonna be teams coming here [that have] been playing 3X3 for a lot longer than we have, so I think we're gonna have to mentally prepare ourselves for the physicality and just the overall competition that we're gonna see," he said.

"I think it's an honor for us to represent the Philippines in anything, whether it be 3X3 or whatever, but I think it's an honor and we're definitely grateful for this opportunity just to be here."

Along with Bataan, Pasig will wear the country's colors in the upcoming Super Quest, which offers two slots for the FIBA 3X3 World Tour Masters in Doha, Qatar, and one spot in the 3X3 Challenger Series in Penang, Malaysia.

The Philippines will face incredibly tough challenges from the get-go as Mongolia and China, the world's top 2 and 3 3X3 countries, are among the countries joining the two-day event.

All this work, Munzon said, is for the ultimate Filipino sports dreams – an Olympic berth and a shot at the ever-elusive gold medal.

"That's definitely the ultimate goal, Tokyo 2020," he said. "We wanna continue to push ourselves, starting with the Super Quest and moving on to the World Tour. We just wanna get better every week and just continue to strive for greatness." – Rappler.com