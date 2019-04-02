The inaugural Chooks-to-Go 3X3 Asia-Pacific Super Quest will kick off on Saturday, April 6

Published 3:14 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Twelve of the region’s top 3x3 basketball clubs will collide this weekend for the first-ever FIBA-sanctioned Super Quest.

From April 6 to 7 at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall, teams from Mongolia (No. 2 in the world), China (No. 3), Japan (No. 4), Indonesia (No. 15), Australia (No. 25), New Zealand (No. 29), South Korea (No. 42), Chinese Taipei (No. 60), Vietnam (No. 65), and Hong Kong (No. 79) have already confirmed for the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest.

In February, FIBA tasked Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the Philippines' first 3x3 basketball league, to host the level-8 event that will further boost the country's world 3x3 rankings.

"After last year’s success of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup organized by SBP, the initiative of Chooks-to-Go to set up a tournament with international teams from Asia-Pacific qualifying to the FIBA 3×3 World Tour is excellent news," said FIBA 3×3 Managing Director Alex Sanchez.

"It underpins the effort of Chooks-to-Go in organizing dozens of local 3×3 events and will accelerate the development of 3×3 in the Philippines," he added.

Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas, for his part, said: "We are looking for tangible ways for the country to find its way to the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. I know it’s hard at this point but we will try everything. We are happy to be chosen to host the first-ever Super Quest."

Representing the Philippines are President's Cup champions Pasig Grindhouse Kings and runners-up Bataan Risers.

The two top-flight Philippine squads will go up against Ulaanbataar of Mongolia, Enerskin of the Korea 3x3 Basketball League, the Saigon Aces of Vietnam, Absolute 3X3 Basketball of Taipei, the Jakarta West Bandits of Indonesia, Tokyo Dime.exe of Japan, TSV Reading Cinema of Australia, Aotearoa of New Zealand, Anytours M1 of Hong Kong, and SSLC of China.

The champion of the Asia Pacific Super Quest will book their ticket to both the FIBA 3X3 World Tour Masters Doha from April 18 to 19, and the Challenger Series in Penang from May 12 to 13. The champion also brings home $20,000. (READ: Munzon raring for international play in Chooks 3X3 Super Quest)

The runners-up will also head to the Doha tournament while pocketing $15,000. The 3rd and 4th place finishers will qualify for the Challenger Series in Kunshan from May 18 to 19, with the former also banking $7,000 and the latter being rewarded with $4,000 for their efforts.

The 5th to 8th placed teams will be given $1,000 as consolation.

"With the Super Quest, we want to show the region that we can compete with the world’s best in 3×3 basketball,” shared league commissioner Eric Altamirano. – Rappler.com