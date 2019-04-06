Pasig Grindhouse and Bataan finish in the top 2 of their respective groups to advance to the next round of 3x3 basketball action

Published 5:58 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine teams Pasig Grindhouse Kings and 1Bataan Risers advanced to the playoffs of the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall on Saturday, April 6.

Taylor Statham powered the President's Cup champions to a 21-15 win over Absolute 3x3 of Chinese Taipei as they claimed the top seed in Pool C.

The 6-foot-6 Fil-Am forward was sensational all game long with his 10 points, including 2 of the final 4 that put the Taiwanese to rest.

Top Filipino 3x3 player Joshua Munzon and Serbian import Nikola Pavlovic both had 4 points as Troy Rike added 3 to arrange a quarterfinal duel against TSV Reading Cinema of Australia that will take place on Sunday, April 7, 1pm at the same venue.

"Honestly, it's a testament to who we are as people off the court. We're all very close," said Statham. "Nikola has done a great job of coming in and adding into our team and not taking anything away. We all compete hard and we just love playing together, you can see it to how we play."

On the other hand, Bataan showed tremendous resolve in a tough 17-21 defeat to world No. 19 Tokyo Dime.exe of Japan as it settled for 2nd place in Pool B.

Travis Franklin's 10-point output was no match for the opposition's hot streak from deep, with top Japanese 3x3 player Tomoya Ochiai firing 9 points in the win.

Keita Suzuki also had all of his 6 points from deep for Tokyo Dime.exe, as the Philippine side got little help from their locals.

The defeat dropped the Risers to 1-1, as they are set for a quarterfinal clash against SSLC of China in a match scheduled Sunday at 12:20 pm.

On the other hand, Tokyo Dime faces New Zealand's Aotearoa at 12pm.

World no. 15 Ulaanbaatar of Mongolia claimed the top seed in Pool A with a tough 16-14 win over TSV Reading Cinemas of Australia, while Jakarta West Bandits also scored a 21-16 triumph against Absolute 3x3 in the Pool C face off. The two teams will meet each other in the knockout playoffs at 12:00nn.

Zheng Yuqi also buried a long bomb with 1:44 remaining to propel SSLC to the top of Pool D with a 21-18 win over Aotearoa of New Zealand.

That win wasted the gutsy showing of Saigon Aces, which scored a 16-15 shocker over the Chinese crew behind Ryan Monteclaro's free throw with 4.4 seconds on the clock.

The champion of the Asia Pacific Super Quest will book tickets to both the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters Doha from April 18 to 19 and the Challenger Series in Penang from May 12 to 13. Moreover, it will bring home US $20,000.

The runners-up will also head to the Doha tournament while pocketing $15,000. The 3rd and 4th place finishers will qualify for the Challenger Series in Kunshan from May 18 to 19 with the former also banking US $7,000 while the latter being rewarded with $4,000 for their effort.

The 5th to 8th-placed teams will be given $1,000 as consolation. – Rappler.com