Despite his equally illustrious teammates, Michael Pacquiao's Brent International School Manila Lions end up fifth place

Published 9:54 PM, April 06, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – If Manny Pacquiao’s son, Jimuel, is bent on following his father’s footsteps as a boxer, his other son is also following on the other favorite sport.

Michael Pacquiao saw action as a member of Brent International School Manila's boys basketball team in the International Schools Activities Conference (ISAC), a three-day event held at the Brent International Baguio from March 29 to 31.

Despite the presence of other famous progenitors like Antonio Andres Muhlach (son of Aga and Charlene Gonzales) and Robert Vincent Anthony Jaworski (son of Dodot and Mikey Cojuangco), the BISM Lions only placed 5th. Pacquiao played well but the Lions were no match against their much taller opponents.

British School Manila dominated both the boys' basketball and girls' football, the only events in the Baguio leg of ISAC, undoubtedly the Ivy League games of the country.

The much-taller BSM bested Cebu International School to win the boys’ basketball crown while BSM girl’s football team won all its 7 games at the Brent football grounds.

Participating teams of the ISAC were Brent International School Baguio, Brent International School Subic, Brent International School Manila, Cebu International School, British School Manila, Faith International Academy, and Southville International Schools and Colleges.

In boys' basketball, Southville beat Brent Baguio to place 3rd.

In girls' football, Southville International Schools and Colleges came in 2nd while Brent International School Subic and host Brent International School Baguio placed 3rd and 4th, respectively.

In each academic year, 3 ISAC tournaments are held in pre-determined venues. Sports event include boy’s and girl’s volleyball, basketball, and football. – Rappler.com