After wrapping up his three-year stint with Alab Pilipinas, Ray Parks gears up for his long-awaited PBA debut

Published 10:42 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like Ray Parks has played his last game for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League.

In an emotional tweet, the son of Hall of Famer Bobby Parks thanked the ABL for letting him be a part of it as he sets his sights back home in the PBA with the Blackwater Elite.

Its been great and learned a lot. Thanks to who supported and allowed me the privilege of being in the league. On to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/EPqYwSkIfM — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (@ray1parks) April 6, 2019

The ABL’s reigning two-time Local MVP and one-time champion bowed out in disappointing fashion after Alab got dethroned in a shocking two-game quarterfinals sweep against Hong Kong Eastern.

After a white-hot start to their title defense campaign, the Jimmy Alapag-coached squad fizzled out with 6 straight losses due to untimely injuries to key cogs like Renaldo Balkman, Caelan Tiongson and Lawrence Domingo.

Parks finished his three-year stint with the club averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists over 75 games.

The 26-year-old combo guard is soon set to make his long-awaited PBA debut in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

However, it remains to be seen if the 2018 PBA 2nd overall pick would even boost the struggling Elite as his name is currently in trade rumors with other PBA squads. – Rappler.com