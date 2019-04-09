The NBL kicks off its women's amateur basketball league

Published 7:55 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Parañaque Lady Aces opened the inaugural Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) season with a victory over the Laguna Lady Pistons, 78-57, last Sunday, April 7, at the Hagonoy Sports Complex in Taguig City.

Khate Castillo led the Lady Aces with 27 points to lift her team to a win in the first-ever game of the newly-opened women's amateur basketball league organized by the National Basketball League (NBL).

Kris Tolentino had 13 points and 9 rebounds, while Camille Claro had 9 points and 10 assists for the Lady Aces, who outscored the Lady Pistons, 25-8, in the 3rd quarter to pull away in the game.

Jocy Positos finished with 14 points, and Charmine Natural added 7 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Pistons in the loss.

The WNBL kicked off last Sunday with an opening ceremony where all 7 teams were present.

Aside from the Lady Aces and the Lady Pistons, also participating in the first season are the Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, Taguig Lady Generals, Pampanga Delta Amazons, and the Cleon and Clyde Lady Snipers. – Rappler.com