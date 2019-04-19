WATCH: Pasig Chooks stuns world No. 1 Liman in 3x3 World Tour
MANILA, Philippines – Pasig Chooks capped the Philippines’ sensational Day 1 run in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour by completing a massive upset of world No. 1 Liman, 19-16, in Qatar on Thursday, April 18 (Friday, April 19, Manila time).
With the win, Pasig Chooks swept Pool A of the 2019 Doha Masters as the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas President's Cup champions blasted host Katara earlier in the day, 21-14.
Pasig marches on to the quarterfinals along with compatriots Balanga Chooks, who also swept Pool C after an emphatic 20-19 overtime win against Moscow Inanomo Russia. (READ: Balanga Chooks shocks world No. 3 Latvia in 3x3 World Tour return)
And it was Fil-Am star Taylor Statham and Serbian import Nikola Pavlovic who dug deep against Liman.
With the game knotted at 14-all, Pavlovic, who played with Novi Sad AlWahda two years ago, knocked down a long deuce over the outstretched arms of Mihailo Vasic with 1:04 left. Joshua Munzon followed it up with an acrobatic lay-in to give Pasig a 17-14 cushion.
Angelo Tsagarakis though fouled Stefan Kojic that resulted to two free throws to cut the lead to just a solitary point. Statham though did not allow Liman to get any closer, scoring back-to-back baskets to lift Pasig to victory.
The 6-foot-6 Statham, who is the country's No. 2 3x3 player, powered Pasig with 9 points to jack up his total to 18 for the day.
Munzon and Pavlovic added 4 markers each while Tsagarakis added 2 points.
"I am very happy in the way our team took care of business today. Beating the No. 1 team in the world is a great accomplishment but we are nowhere near satisfied," said Statham.
Alvin Pasaol making the Philippines proud with that @Tissot buzzer beater!#3x3WT pic.twitter.com/LtCaCzsewU— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) April 18, 2019
Though Liman does not have the No. 2 player in the world Stefan Stojacic for the entire tournament, they still have No. 3 Aleksandar Ratkov, No. 4 Vasic, and No. 7 Kojic in their arsenal.
Vasic led the Liman with 6 markers.
Pasig squares off against Riga Ghetto to open the quarterfinals stage of this two-day tournament at 9:45 pm on Friday, April 19, Philippine time. Balanga, on the other hand, takes on Liman at 11:15 pm.
In the other brackets, Piran faces Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest champion Tokyo Dime while Novi Sad is pitted against Ljubljana.
Also competing on Friday is Filipino dunk artist David Carlos as he will figure in a three-way Dunk Contest against Vadim ‘Miller’ Poddubchenko of Ukraine and Joel Henry of Great Britain.
The Scores
Pasig Chooks 19 – Statham 9, Munzon 4, Pavlovic 4, Tsagarakis 2.
Liman 16 – Ratkov 6, Vasic 5, Kojic 3, Kovacevic 2.
– Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.