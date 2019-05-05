The Alab Pilipinas stalwart becomes the first and only player in the nine-year history of the regional league to win 3 MVP trophies

Published 5:10 PM, May 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks made history in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) after winning a third straight local MVP plum on Sunday, May 5.

The Alab Pilipinas stalwart became the first and only player in the nine-year history of the regional league to clinch 3 MVP trophies as he posted averages of 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Parks was previously tied with Singaporean Wei Long Wong (local) and American Christien Charles (import), who both have two season MVP awards under their belts.

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!



Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas is once again our Local MVP!#RiseTo9reatness pic.twitter.com/oGuqquxxCo — ABL (@aseanbasketball) May 5, 2019

The 26-year-old, who won an ABL championship last year, helped Alab reach the quarterfinals this season, but they fell prey to Hong Kong Eastern in two games.

Parks will now take his act to the PBA, where he is expected to lift Blackwater from the bottom of the standings in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup that will kick off on May 19. – Rappler.com