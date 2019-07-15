Mighty Sports and the South Korean national team stake their unbeaten records against each other on Tuesday, July 16

Published 12:02 AM, July 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As expected, the veteran-laden Mighty Sports-Go for Gold took Canada-based University of British Columbia back to school in the 41st William Jones Cup with a 116-87 drubbing on Monday, July 15.

While the Canadian youngsters gave a good fight and even led after the opening quarter, their run was short-lived as Fil-Am guard Jeremiah Gray let the three-pointers rain on their parade.

It didn't help that PBA imports Renaldo Balkman and Eugene Phelps were able to do whatever they wanted as well on both ends of the floor.

However, Mighty's pristine 4-0 slate is now in serious danger as they next face the ever-deadly South Korean national team on Tuesday, July 16.

Like the Charles Tiu-coached squad, the Koreans also hold a 4-0 card after a 117-55 destruction of Indonesia on Monday.

Led by Jung Hyun Lee's 17 points, 5 other Koreans breached double-digits against Indonesia as they didn't even need a lot of work from naturalized center Ricardo Ratliffe.

However, as shown by Gray's 25-point eruption against Canada, Mighty is by no means an all-import show.

Fellow Filipinos Roosevelt Adams, Mikey Williams, Jason Brickman, Aaron Black, and Gab Banal are more than capable of countering Korea's balanced shooting.

For sure, however, South Korea will be Mighty's biggest test in the entire tournament. Whoever wins on Tuesday will most likely dictate how the title race will look like down the stretch.

Can Mighty Sports prove its strength is at par with the best or will South Korea once again take joy in breaking the hearts of Filipino basketball fans?

Game time is at 5 pm.

Follow Rappler's live updates below:

– Rappler.com