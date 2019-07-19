Joseph Yeo makes the most of an expanded role as Mighty Sports-Philippines moves within a win of the Jones Cup title

Published 5:11 PM, July 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports-Go for Gold continued its blitz towards the 41st William Jones Cup with a 94-66 drubbing of Indonesia at the Xinzhuang Gym in New Taipei City on Friday, July 19.

The sixth straight victory put Mighty Sports just a win away from virtually sealing the championship in the win-based tournament.

And the Philippine representatives have two shots to pull it off when they face Chinese Taipei Blue next on Saturday, July 20, 7 pm, before wrapping up their campaign against Chinese Taipei White on Sunday, July 21, 5 pm.

After getting a two-day rest, it was back to business for star imports Eugene Phelps and Renaldo Balkman, who led the Charles Tiu-coached squad with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

However, the star for the day was veteran guard Joseph Yeo, who made the most of an expanded role and finished with 14 markers and 2 assists on a 4-of-6 clip from three.

As expected, Mighty established control of the Indonesians from the get-go, clinching a 14-point lead, 27-13, after the opening period. They kept this distance amid a back-and-forth 2nd quarter, entering intermission with a 45-30 lead.

They fully pulled away, however, midway through the 3rd frame, as Jeremiah Gray and McKenzie Moore punctuated a 17-2 run with back-to-back highlight reel dunks.

It was easy pickings from then on, as Yeo and Aaron Black conspired for a finishing 11-2 kick in the waning minutes of the 4th for the largest lead of the game at 33 points, 94-61.

Black finished with 8 points, all coming in that final run alone off 3 straight buckets.

Juan Kokodiputra led Indonesia in the losing effort with 21 points on a 5-of-8 shooting from three.

The Scores

Mighty Sports 94 – Phelps 19, Balkman 17, Yeo 14, Moore 8, Black 8, Gray 7, Williams 6, N’Diaye 6, Wongchuking 5, Banal 4, Adams 0, Brickman 0.

Indonesia 66 – Kokodiputra 21, Muhammad 11, Gemilang 7, Sanjaya 7, Joni 6, Hartanto 4, Noor 2, Priasmoro 2, Wijaya 2, Wicaksono 2, Teja 2, Hidayat 0.

Quarters: 27-13, 45-30, 71-43, 94-66.

– Rappler.com