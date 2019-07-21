It's mission accomplished for Mighty Sports as the Philippine club pulls off a perfect 8-0 championship romp

Published 7:20 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in 3 years, Mighty Sports-Go for Gold has clinched the William Jones Cup in sweeping fashion after an 81-71 win against the scrappy Chinese Taipei White at the Xinzhuang Gym in New Taipei City on Sunday, July 21.

Although the club had virtually clinched the title after its 97-74 rout of Chinese Taipei Blue, imports Eugene Phelps and McKenzie Moore still showed up and led with 24 and 16 points, respectively.

The hero of the game, however, was veteran guard Joseph Yeo, who finished another throwback performance with 11 points, all off a personal 11-4 run in the 2nd quarter to pull away from the pesky Taiwanese youngsters.

Determined to upset the new champs and get revenge for their Team A brothers, Chinese Taipei White never relinquished the lead in the 1st quarter and finished the frame up a point, 16-15.

However, Yeo showed the kids how it's done with 3 straight threes midway through the 2nd period to push Mighty to a 36-28 lead with 3:06 to go.

Still, Taipei White fought all the way back within 2, 57-59, after a Yung Cheng Wu layup at the start of the 4th. Unfazed with the fightback, Roosevelt Adams and Moore steered the Mighty ship away yet again with a 10-2 response at the 6:40 mark for the 69-59 lead.

Moore then twice extended the lead to 12, first off an open tomahawk jam and another off a two-hand dunk with 93 ticks left for the 79-67 lead. From there, it was too late for another Taipei White comeback as Mighty Sports formally completed the 8-0 title sweep.

Wu led the feisty Team B effort with 15 points as they finished with a 2-6 record.

The Scores

Mighty Sports 81 – Phelps 24, Moore 16, Yeo 11, Williams 7, N’Diaye 7, Adams 6, Brickman 4, Gray 2, Black 2, Wongchuking 2.

Chinese Taipei White 71 - Wu, Y. 15, Lin, K. 10, Chou 10, Wu, C. 9, Lin, T. 8, Tseng 7, Chen 6, Hsieh 2, Sun 2, Huang 2, Lai 0, Su 0.

Quarters: 15-16, 40-32, 59-55, 81-71.

– Rappler.com