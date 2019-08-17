Newly crowned San Miguel Beer leads 3 PBA teams in an Asian club tournament this September

Published 6:20 PM, August 17, 2019

SUPER TEAM. PBA champion San Miguel tests its mettle against club teams from China, Japan, and South Korea next month. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – The two protagonists of the recent PBA Finals will rekindle their rivalry in a foreign tournament in Macau in September.

The San Miguel Beermen, who just bagged the PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown over TNT KaTropa, will slug it out again in the Terrific 12 East Asia Super League at the Tap Seac Multisports Pavilion in Macau from September 17 to 22.

Blackwater Elite will also join the two squads in a 12-team competition that includes ball clubs from China, Japan and South Korea.

The FIBA-recognized basketball tournament features 3 clubs from the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), 4 from the B.LEAGUE (Japan), 2 from the Korean Basketball League (KBL) and 3 from the PBA.

A total of 16 games will be played in 3 stages – the group stage, semifinals and finals where the champion will win US $150,000. The runner- up will be awarded $100,000 while the 3rd placer will get $50,000.

The participating teams include the Liaoning Flying Leopards, the Shenzhen Aviators, and the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions from China; the Chiba Jets, the Niigata Albirex, the Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Utsunomiya Brex from Japan; and the Jeonju KCC Egis and the Seoul SK Knights from Korea.

The league started in Macau in 2017 with 8 teams participating in the Summer Super 8. Last year, the number of teams grew to 12 and began to be known as the Terrific 12, where the Philippines was represented by a PBA D-League selection called the iECO Green Warriors.

This year, the PBA’s top two teams and quarterfinalist Blackwater Elite will add more punch to the Philippine representation.

– Rappler.com