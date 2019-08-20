Obama basketball jersey sells for $120,000
NEW YORK, USA – A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold Monday, August 19, for $120,000, according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.
The No. 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.
The jersey was valued at $100,000 before it was sold.
Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.