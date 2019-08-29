Sports wRap: Diving into the UAAP, FIBA World Cup
MANILA, Philippines – Welcome to Sports wRap!
Hosted by Rappler columnist Naveen Ganglani and former University of the Philippines courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, Sports wRap takes a look at the biggest sporting events in the Philippines and all over the globe.
Mixing analysis with some fun and entertainment, the show also features special guests who will give their own take on some hot sports topics.
In the series debut, we check out the UAAP men’s basketball teams prepping for Season 82 and discuss Gilas Pilipinas’ chances in the FIBA World Cup.
We also speak to PBA veteran Sean Anthony, who gives his two cents on the national team and opens up about his recent surgery. – Rappler.com
