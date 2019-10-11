MANILA, Philippines – Former NBA player Renaldo Balkman has formally re-signed with the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas for a third straight stint in the ASEAN Basketball League, as confirmed by the league on Friday, October 11.

Balkman’s return will now prove to be crucial for an Alab side that lost three-time Local MVP Ray Parks after a disappointing end to their two-peat title bid last season. (READ: Parks, 2 other Pinoys make ABL all-time top 10 list)

Despite being 34 years old at the time, Balkman still led Alab with averages of 25.6 points on a 57% shooting, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks over 35.1 minutes a night.

With the signing now formalized, the Puerto Rican star is now back on the road to redemption along with Alab’s newest recruits Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray. (READ: Alapag raring to make up for lost Alab season with Brickman, Gray)

After just two years in the 10-year-old league, Balkman already has one championship and Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt.

It is not yet known if 7-foot-3 big man PJ Ramos will return with Balkman as head coach Jimmy Alapag politely refused to comment on the situation at the league's opening press conference last Thursday, October 10. – Rappler.com