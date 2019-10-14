MANILA, Philippines – Alab Pilipinas forward Caelan Tiongson will no longer return to the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) after he announced his retirement through his Instagram account on Monday, October 14.

At the tender age of 27, the former Chongson Kung Fu stalwart has decided to move away from basketball to focus on his life outside the hardwood.

He said: "My basketball career has come to an end and I just wanted to post about how thankful I am for all the memories and support.

"I never thought that when I picked up a basketball going into high school that it would take me to so many places that I'll never forget.

"Very blessed to have gone on this journey with my two biggest fans in my mom and grandma.

"They will never know how much their commitment to my basketball journey meant to me. For those who followed along and cheered me on, I'll always be appreciative for making the memories even more special!

"As this door closes, I am truly excited for what God has in store for me moving forward."

After moving on from Chong Son and onto his hometown team, the Filipino-American stud turned into a valuable role player behind Alab team stars Renaldo Balkman, PJ Ramos, and Ray Parks.

Although Alab finished as the first seed in its title retention bid with an 18-8 record, it crashed and burned with 6 straight losses to end the season, including a two-game upset sweep against Hong Kong Eastern in the first round of the playoffs.

Tiongson now forgoes a chance at redemption with newcomers Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray, instead retiring with Alab averages of 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 41% shooting from the field and 39% from three. – Rappler.com