MANILA, Philippines – Former NBA star OJ Mayo is set to start a new chapter in his basketball career after signing with the Fubon Braves in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Joining Alab Pilipinas’ Renaldo Balkman and Saigon Heat’s Gary Forbes as the only ABL players who have had NBA stints, the 31-year-old guard is now suiting up for his third Asian team in two years after appearing for Taiwan’s Dacin Tigers and China’s Hunan Jinjian Miye.

Mayo will join Jeremy Lin’s brother Joseph Lin and Taiwanese star Lin Chih-Chieh in leading the debuting Braves, which replaced the reigning champions CLS Knights Indonesia for the league’s 10th season.

The 2008 3rd overall pick enjoyed a prolific eight-year NBA career as an integral piece for the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

However, he got slapped with a two-year ban in the world’s top league after violating the NBA Anti-Drug Policy in 2016.

Although Mayo can already apply for readmission, he has since chosen to take his talents around Southeast Asia for the time being.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of the University of Southern California held NBA averages of 13.8 points 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1 steal spread across 547 appearances. – Rappler.com