MANILA, Philippines – After a year of hard work, Philippine 3x3 is one step closer to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after qualifying for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in India on Friday, November 1.

The Philippine men's team now joins Slovenia, France, Qatar, and the Dominican Republic in Pool C of the OQT draw done in Utsunomiya, Japan, on Friday night.

The national team will be composed of two players from the top 10 individual rankings and two players within the top 50 or those who have the minimum number of ranking points.

Composing Pool A are Mongolia, Poland, Brazil, Turkey, and Spain, while Pool B will have USA, Lithuania, Belgium, South Korea, and New Zealand. Pool D, on the other hand, has the Netherlands, Latvia, Canada, Croatia, and host India.

Only the top 3 countries will escape the OQT and move on to Tokyo for a shot at the elusive gold medal.

Combined with 4 outright clinchers, namely China, Serbia, Russia, and host Japan, and one winner from the Universality-driven OQT, a total of 8 federations will battle it out for all the glory in 3x3 basketball's inaugural Olympic staging.

After being a sub-50 ranked country at the beginning of the year, the Philippines leapt all the way to the top 20 and in OQT consideration largely thanks to the efforts of pioneering 3x3 league Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

Led by Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and numerous other Filipino basketball stars, Chooks 3x3 racked up significant ranking points through 3 Level 7 tournaments in the FIBA scale: the President's Cup, the Patriot's Cup and the Magiting Cup.

Munzon, Pasaol, and Santillan all eventually backed out from declaring for the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft in order to focus on the country's Olympic 3x3 bid.

The league's top stars were also sent to various Level 9 Challenger tournaments and Level 10 World Tour events throughout the year. The country also hosted the world's first-ever Super Quest last April, a Level 8 tourney, and the country's first-ever Challenger tournament last September 7.

To make sure that the Philippines held on to its top 20 status until the November 1 deadline for points, Chooks-to-Go also held the Level 5 MelMac Cup, a 14-leg tourney where players grinded almost daily for those last-minute marks.

As a tuneup for the national team, the 2020 season of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will open this January.

The country's women's 3x3 team was in contention for OQT qualification until the final week but was ultimately leapfrogged by other federations before the deadline. – Rappler.com