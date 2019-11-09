MANILA, Philippines – Paul Desiderio and longtime girlfriend Agatha Uvero got engaged on Friday, November 8.

In a photo posted by Chooks-To-Go, Uvero flashed her engagement ring after saying yes to the former University of the Philippines (UP) star's proposal on Friday evening.

Desiderio, who coined the #AtinTo mantra, led UP to a UAAP Finals berth in 2018 – the first time in 32 years.

After captaining the Maroons squad that eventually fell to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the finals, Desiderio is now playing for the Blackwater Elite in the PBA.

Uvero, on the other hand, is a former UP courtside reporter and model. She co-hosts Rappler Sports wRap. – Rappler.com