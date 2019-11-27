MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas made sure to bounce back after a horrendous ABL season debut with a thrilling 114-110 overtime win on the road against the Macau Wolf Warriors on Wednesday, November 27.

After being down by as many as 14 points early in the final frame, the Jimmy Alapag-coached squad stormed all the way back to take a 93-92 lead off a clutch triple by Fil-Am veteran Jason Brickman at the 1:12 mark.

Both teams exchanged leads until Macau import Douglas Herring fished a late foul off a three with 1.8 seconds left. However, he missed his first free throw before draining the next two and forced overtime.

New World Import Khalif Wyatt then took over in the extra period, scoring 8 points amid a 10-2 run that gave Alab a 110-105 lead with 1:50 left.

Herring and fellow import Steven Thomas inched their team within two, 110-112, with 59 ticks left, but Brickman sealed the deal with a crafty layup for a 114-110 lead with 10 seconds to spare.

New Fil-Aussie recruit Jordan Heading led the new-look Alab with 27 points as Wyatt added 24 markers, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in the breakthrough win.

Fellow import Nick King chipped in 18 points, 10 boards and 7 dimes while Brickman also had a double-double with 14 markers and a team-high 12 assists.

Alab bounced back from a 76-111 mauling at the hands of Thai rivals Mono Vampire in their debut contest and now heads back home with a long break before facing the Singapore Slingers on December 15 at the Sta Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Macau import Julian Boyd paced the Wolf Warriors with a game-high 38 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores

Alab Pilipinas 114 – Heading 27, Wyatt 24, King 18, Brickman 14, Gray 12, Vigil 7, Forbes 5, Rosser 5, Domingo 2.

Macau 110 – Boyd 38, Cai 22, Herring 19, Thomas 19, Shentu 10, King 2, Yan 0, Liu 0.

Quarters: 30-20, 53-45, 65-74, 96-96, 114-110.

