MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto to the Kentucky Wildcats?

The 7-foot-2 Filipino wunderkind made an unofficial visit to the University of Kentucky in Lexington in the middle of his training in the USA on Monday, December 9 (Tuesday, December 10, Philippine time).

Joined by his father Earvin, Sotto met with Wildcats head coach John Calipari, who is known for producing NBA players after only one season in the NCAA.

Actions speak louder than words pic.twitter.com/1EzpvC1UiZ — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) December 9, 2019

Among the notable one-and-done Wildcats are Washington Wizards' John Wall, Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, and Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns.

Sotto praised Calipari for training with his players.

"I respect a coach who works with his team off the court," Sotto wrote on his official Twitter account.

I respect a coach who works with his team off the court! @UKCoachCalipari #bbn pic.twitter.com/cIRoElyVS0 — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) December 9, 2019

The 17-year-old, ranked 75th by ESPN in the Class of 2020, currently plays for the Atlanta-based The Skills Factory. – Rappler.com