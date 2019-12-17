MANILA, Philippines – The iconic Nike Hyper Court in the Bonifacio Global City is set to close its doors at the end of 2019.

After serving as an avenue for the Filipinos' love for basketball since 2017, the court had been recently reclaimed for redevelopment by its landowners.

To commemorate the closure of the Hyper Court, Nike held a series of 3x3 games for both male and female ballers with a number of renowned basketball players and coaches gracing the event.

PBA standouts Kiefer Ravena and CJ Perez, and collegiate stars Aljun Melecio, CJ Cansino, and Camille Clarin were among those present.

"Since our Hyper Court launched two years ago at the BGC, it has cemented its position as a thriving hub for Filipino ballers," said Nike Philippines country marketing manager Jino Ferrer.

Ronald Caliente, Albert Urbano, Chris Dabbay, and Clark Ongpauco of Team Happy ruled the men's division.

Meanwhile, Justin Alano, Jaine Del Prado, Matet Samonte, and Zahnezra Babasanta of Team Piyu reigned supreme in the women's division.

Four other Hyper Courts stand: the Ususan Court in Taguig, the Scarlet Homes Covered Court in Parañaque, and the YCL Covered Court in Quezon City.

On the other hand, the Comembo Covered Court in Makati is currently under renovation. – Rappler.com