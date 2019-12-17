MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports just gained a huge boost, literally, to their 31st Dubai Invitational lineup as they have signed 7-foot-2 wunderkind Kai Sotto.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, December 17, the lanky 17-year-old big man expressed his joy in joining head coach Charles Tiu’s squad that reportedly brought in UP’s Gomez de Liano brothers Juan and Javi.

I’m super excited to be coming back to Manila next month for a week to train with the Mighty Sports team under Coach Charles Tiu. Looking forward to playing as an amateur representing my country in the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship. We are going for the gold! pic.twitter.com/UK1bsKzH0h — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) December 17, 2019

Likewise, the NCAA and PBA D-League tactician was ecstatic with his new ward’s arrival.

Welcome to our Mighty Sports team @kzsottolive. Pleased to share that Kai Sotto will be playing for us in Dubai. you there. Excited to be reunited with Kai. pic.twitter.com/NtUq5YeQT2 — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) December 17, 2019

Tiu was also quick to clear the air on a possible conflict with Sotto’s US-NCAA eligibility and his Mighty stint given how he has recently made unofficial visits to various high-profile universities like Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

Just to be clear, this will not affect his NCAA eligibility at all. He is playing as an amateur. So hold your horses before passing any judgment people. Chill — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) December 17, 2019

Although the former UAAP Juniors MVP will indeed play as an amateur, he will still bang with the big boys as steady veterans and national team players make up the bulk of this annual tournament starting on January 23, 2020.

Sotto is currently training with Atlanta-based The Skills Factory in the US since his departure from the Philippines in April this year. – Rappler.com