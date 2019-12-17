MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas continued their winning ways in the ASEAN Basketball League, drubbing Thailand's Mono Vampire, 96-73, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, December 17.

With the win, the Jimmy Alapag-coached squad exacted revenge on the Thais after an embarrassing 76-111 debut game loss exactly a month ago.

Off a 68-58 lead entering the 4th quarter, Alab completely shut down Mono with a massive 16-0 run to erect an 84-58 lead at the 5:15 mark off a Nick King layup.

PBA role player Louie Vigil then shut the door on the visiting squad with 4:07 to spare after back-to-back layups for the 28-point advantage, 88-60.

"I give all the credit to these guys coming in every day ready to work," said Alapag in the post-game presser. "Challenge is just chemistry and camaraderie, but these guys checked their egos at the door and we fast-tracked the chemistry of this team."

World Import Nick King topscored for the Philippine team with 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals on 8/18 shooting while Fil-Am veteran Jason Brickman flirted with a triple-double off an 8-marker, 8-board, 10-dime line.

In just his second game with Alab, 7-foot-5 Maltese monster Sam Deguara cruised to a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double with 3 blocks in just 22 minutes against his former team.

Alab now ties Mono at the top of the standings with identical 3-1 cards.

The Scores:

Alab Pilipinas 96 - King 24, Deguara 20, Wyatt 13, Ganuelas-Rosser 11, Brickman 8, Gray 6, Heading 5, Domingo 5, Vigil 4, Rangel 0, Caracut 0.

Mono Vampire 73 - Lamb 22, Singletary 17, Morgan 9, Knowles 9, Ananti 6, Watkins 4, Lish 2, Chanthachon 2, Phuangla 2, Saengtong 0, Boonserm 0, Towaroj 0.

Quarters: 20-18, 38-35, 68-58, 96-73.

– Rappler.com