CAVITE, Philippines – In what could be his last home game for Imus Khaleb Shawarma Bandera, Jayjay Helterbrand took a step back and wanted one of the homegrown talents of the team to shine.

"I'm just enjoying our remaining games here in Imus," said the six-time PBA champion Helterbrand, who is still unsure whether he will return next season. "So proud of these guys."

One of the players that stepped up and thrilled the home crowd was Cavite native John Cantimbuhan.

Cantimbuhan helped the Bandera arrest their seven-game losing skid with an 86-71 hammering of Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines at the Imus Sports Complex here.

The former La Salle-Dasmariñas standout scattered 10 points on a healthy 4-of-5 clip – all in the first half – to go with 4 assists, and 4 rebounds, and recorded a game-high plus-minus of +19 in just 16 minutes of play.

Cantimbuhan powered Imus to a strong opening half where they led by 17 points at the break, 50-33.

Those numbers eclipsed his season average of 3.7 points, 1.7 boards, 1.7 dimes in 11 minutes per outing.

Cantimbuhan formerly suited up for the Dasmariñas Ballers in the National Basketball League (NBL) where he was named Season MVP back in 2018.

Other homegrown Imuseños got their share of the spotlight.

Ghed Ong started the game and finished with 6 points, while John Gonzaga made his first MPBL basket in the MPBL via a free throw and a layup in the waning seconds of the game to the delight of the Bandera crowd.

In the other games, Iloilo escaped Rizal-Xentro Mall, 71-65, while Bacolod Master Sardines outlasted Bicol-LCC Stores in overtime, 76-72.

The Scores

First Game:

Iloilo 71 - Tamsi 16, Prado 12, Escoto 10, Jeruta 6, Rodriguez 6 Gumaru 6, Publico 4, Parker 4, Arambulo 3, Racho 2, Mahari 2, Li 0, De Joya 0, Pedrosa 0, Pantin 0.

Rizal Xentro Mall 65 - Gregorio 15, Saliente 12, Rios 12, Benitez 7, Lacastesantos 6, Leynes 6, Vidal 5, Casajeros 2, Bacay 0.

Quarters: 20-11, 40-30, 56-50, 71-65.

Second Game:

Bacolod Master Sardines 76 - Tansingco 15, Adamos 11, Villahermosa 10, Custodio 10, Haruna 10, Javelona 8, Charcos 7, Saitanan 4, Gayosa 1, Cañada 0, Camacho 0, Reyes 0, Cauilan 0.

Bicol LCC Stores 72 - Alday 23, Ongteco 12, Lalata 11, Buenafe 9, Garcia 6, Aldave 4, Mondragon 4, Gusi 3, Guerrero 0, Olea 0, Manalang 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 43-34, 57-53, 70-70, 76-72.



Third Game:

Imus Khaleb Shawarma 86 - Cunanan 20, Nacpil 16, Cantimbuhan 10, Vito 9, Helterbrand 9, Deles 4, Ng Sang 4, Ong 4, Gonzaga 3, Munsayac 3, Arellano 2, Cawaling 2, Lim 0, Morales 0.

Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines 71 - Abdurasad 11, Melegrito 10, Gonzales 9, Guillen 8, Evangelista 7, Prudente 4, Mamaclay 4, Matillano 4, Cabahug 4, Escobal 3, Taywan 3, Andaya 2, Bautista 2, Soriano 0.

Quarters: 29-16, 50-33, 66-49, 86-71.

– Rappler.com