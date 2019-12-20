MANILA, Philippines – Kyle Neypes broke his slump to repay the trust of head coach Denok Miranda and his team mates in Biñan City-Krah Pipes's 72-68 victory over Caloocan in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup on Thursday, December 19.

"Nagtiwala sila sa akin kahit na foul trouble ako, ginamit pa rin nila ako nung patapos na yung game," said Neypes.

"Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa mga teammates ko saka kay coach Denok kasi mas maganda yung nilalaro ni Macky [Acosta] pero nagtiwala pa rin sila sa akin,"

(They trusted me even though I was in foul trouble and I was in the rotation until the end of the game. I thank my teammates and coach Denok because Macky Acosta was playing better, but they still trusted me.)

Before the breakout game, Neypes saw his numbers drop to an average of 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds, which was unlike his stellar performance last August when he averaged 14.6 points and 9.0 boards.

But despite the decline in his numbers, Biñan City head coach Denok Miranda never lost faith in the 6-foot-2 bruiser.

With the game heading down the wire, Miranda replaced Macky Acosta – who has been playing well all night long – with the struggling Neypes.

The former NU Bulldog wasted no time to repay his mentor’s trust, converting a bucket off a beautiful lob pass from Allan Mangahas to give his squad a 70-68 advantage over Caloocan Supremos with 22.9 seconds remaining in the game.

James Mangahas was able to snatch the ball from the Supremos on the other end. He then threw a bullet pass to Neypes, who once again played the hero and sank a layup to completely ice the game. with 1.1 ticks left.

Neypes couldn’t thank Miranda and his teammates enough for giving him all the chips despite those testing times that led to their fifth straight win.

Neypes finished the game with 12 points and 4 boards while helping Biñan maintain the seventh spot in the Southern Division with a 10-13 record.

"Masaya ako para sa kanya kasi nag-step up siya. Kailangan ko siya eh, lalo na sa depensa – silang dalawa ni Ivan [Villanueva]. Nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa kanya kasi nag-deliver siya," said Miranda.

(I'm really happy that he stepped up. I needed him especially on defense – both him and Ivan Villanueva. I'm thankful that he delivered.)

In other results, Mindoro escaped the also-ran Rizal-Xentro Mall, 74-73, while 1Bataan survived Allyn Bulanadi’s late-game surge, 91-83, to keep the seventh slot in the Northern Division. – Rappler.com