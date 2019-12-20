MANILA, Philippines – Valenzuela arrested a three-game slide with an 89-84 win over Sarangani in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup at the San Andres Sports Complex here on Friday, December 20.

Val Acuña, who finished with 16 points, stuck the proverbial dagger as he converted a four-point play from the right corner with less than two minutes left to give Valenzuela an 86-77 lead and essentially the victory.

Jaymar Gimpayan tallied 17 points for Valenzuela, who improved to 10-15 and tied Quezon City for the 10th spot, just 4 games behind No. 8 Caloocan in the league backed by Chooks-to-Go.

Valenzuela star Paolo Hubalde registered 11 markers and 13 assists as he matched the whole Sarangani squad in the assists department.

Pari Llagas had 21 points and 17 boards, while Jun Demapiles uncorked 16 markers and 7 rebounds as Sarangani remained at the bottom with a 1-23 card.

The Scores

Valenzuela 89 - Gimpayan 17, Acuña 16, Sta. Maria 12, Hubalde 11, Santos 9, Asuncion 8, Ruaya 7, Poligrates 3, Armenion 3, Diego 2, Ricafort 1, Martinez 0.

Sarangani 84 - Llagas 21, Demapiles 16, Medalla 12, Catacutan 10, Estrellante 9, Eman 5, Clavel 4, Morada 3, Timon 2, Nocos 2, Macantal 0, Trinidad 0, Cabanog 0, Alih 0.

Quarters: 27-22, 54-40, 70-57, 89-84.

– Rappler.com