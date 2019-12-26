MANILA, Philippines – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) takes its act overseas for the second time this year.

Senator Manny Pacquiao headlines two All-Star teams while two other squads battle in a key matchup in the 2019-2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season Canada Invasion starting Friday, December 27 (Saturday, December 28, Philippine time) at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary.

Action tips off with Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing legend who’s also the league founder, vying to lead the first All-Star team against Calgary Team 1.

Zamboanga-Family Brand Sardines and Imus-Luxxe Slim also clash in a key duel before the All-Star team 2 closes the day against Calgary's second squad.

Riding on a three-game winning streak, Zamboanga seeks to continue its uphill climb in the South division as the 7th seed tries to boost its 15-10 win-loss record.

Former PBA star Jayjay Helterbrand and actor Gerald Anderson, though, vow to lead also-ran Imus, which looks to play spoiler in their foe's attempt to enter the playoffs strong.

Also seeing action in the All-Star games are Bacoor's Gab Banal; Davao Occidental's Mark Yee; Manila's Aris Dionisio and Chris Bitoon; Valenzuela's Paulo Hubalde and Val Acuna; Bicol's Chris Lalata; Pampanga's Michael Juico; Batangas' Jeff Viernes and Jhaymo Eguilos; Imus' Anderson; and Sarangani City's Spencer Eman.

The MPBL heads to the Edmonton EXPO Centre the next day with Imus, Zamboanga, and Pacquiao's All-Star team going toe-to-toe against 3 Edmonton local teams.

Last September, the MPBL treated its fans in Dubai with All-Star matches and other games featuring Imus, Batangas-Tanduay and Davao Occidental-Cocolife. – Rappler.com