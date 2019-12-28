MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao unleashed a triple-double and dazzled the Filipino crowd in the 2019 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Canada Invasion on Friday, December 27 (Saturday, December 28, Philippine time) at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary, Alberta.

Pacquiao, the boxing legend who’s also the league founder, flaunted his all-around game to finish with a triple-double of 31 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds as Team Pacquiao cruised past Casem Calgary, 116-99, in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup exhibition match.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao, who also fired 42 points in the MPBL Dubai All-Stars last September, paced his squad's 17-point rout of the Calgary squad composed of several overseas Filipino workers.

In another exhibition game, the Mark Yee-led MPBL All-Stars settled for a draw against Calgary Storm, 95-95.

Yee posted 27 points on a 10-of-15 shooting on top of 12 rebounds.

The Calgary-based team owned by Filipino Tony Tan was led by Kenny Oteneo with 24 points, 6 assists, and 5 boards.

Meanwhile, Alvin Pasaol and the Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines handed the also-ran Imus-Luxxe Slim an 88-72 beating.

Zamboanga roughed up Gerald Anderson and the Bandera to keep 6h place in the Southern Division of the league with a 17-10 card.

Pasaol finished with 21 points and 6 rebounds to lead Zamboanga to its fourth straight victory.

Raffy Reyes and Reggie Morido, along with Pasaol capped off the first half with 7 unanswered points to turn an eight-point lead to a wide 46-31 gap.

The Chooks-to-Go 3x3 star continued the assault, firing 5 points in an 8-0 run to put up Zamboanga's biggest lead of the ball game at 23, 54-31, with 9:10 remaining in the 3rd.

Anderson, Jayjay Helterbrand, and Jojo Cunanan fought back with a 14-0 swing to cut the lead to 9 with 6:24 left in the 3rd.

However, it was the closest that Imus could get as Zamboanga's Anton Asistio and Aaron Black were quick to douse off the run.

Black added 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists while Asistio chipped in 12 points built on 4 triples.

Anderson paced Imus, tallying 14 points and 5 assists while Jeric Nacpil had 13 markers and 8 boards.

Imus dropped to 6-21 in the Southern Division. – Rappler.com