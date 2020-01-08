MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports-Philippines continues its talent haul for the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship after signing highly touted prospect Thirdy Ravena on Wednesday, January 8.

The three-time UAAP champion and Finals MVP confirmed the development on Twitter as he joins a stacked lineup reportedly bannered by veterans Andray Blatche and Beau Belga, UAAP rising star Dave Ildefonso, Fil-Am high-flyer Jamie Malonzo, NBA aspirant Kai Sotto and the Gomez de Liaño brothers Juan and Javi.

Head coach Charles Tiu also expressed his excitement with the latest addition to his star-studded squad. (READ: Thirdy Ravena seeks overseas career in buildup for 2023 FIBA World Cup)

Excited to have @ThirdyRavenaaa join our Mighty Sports team in Dubai. — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) January 8, 2020

This will be Ravena’s first taste of basketball action since the Ateneo Blue Eagles completed their title three-peat in UAAP Season 82. Since then, he has been reportedly eyeing overseas training after skipping the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

Mighty Sports will kick off its title bid in Dubai set from January 23 to February 1. – Rappler.com