MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas relapsed to its losing ways in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) as the Singapore Slingers took care of business at home with an 85-64 revenge mauling on Sunday, January 12.

Xavier Alexander asserted his dominance all over the Philippine team with a near quadruple-double of 31 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and 8 steals with 2 blocks for good measure.

With the loss, the Philippine team fell to 3rd place behind the Kuala Lumpur Dragons at 5-3 while the Slingers snapped a three-game losing streak and rose to a 2-4 record in 9th place.

In their previous matchup, Alab hacked out a 90-83 home win last December 15.

From an unsafe 9-point lead at the half, 42-33, Singapore shot out of intermission with a game-defining 18-5 run to take a 22-point advantage, 60-38, capped by two Alexander free throws at the 4:05 mark of the 3rd.

Things just went from bad to worse for the lifeless Alab squad as Marcus Elliot pushed the lead up to 32, 79-47, with a pull-up triple in the final 6:34.

Alab threw in the towel from that point onwards as they settled with a 21-point loss heading to their next road game on Thursday, January 23 against Hong Kong Eastern.

Sam Deguara was the lone Alab player in double-digits as he finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

ABL Player of the Month Nick King was held to 9 markers with 10 boards on a 4-of-13 shooting while Jason Brickman added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Scores

Singapore 85 – Alexander 31, Elliot 19, McClain 18, Kwek 7, Goh 5, Raj 3, Oh 2, Tay 0, Lim, J. 0, Lim, K. 0.

Alab Pilipinas 64 – Deguara 14, King 9, Gray 9, Brickman 8, Wyatt 7, Vigil 5, Heading 3, Rosser 3, Domingo 2, Caracut 2, Rangel 2.

Quarters: 22-17, 42-33, 66-44, 83-62.

