MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University (CEU) is quickly filling in the gaps within the Scorpions basketball program with the reported signing of current NorthPort assistant and Letran consultant Jeff Napa, a well-placed source revealed on Monday, January 13.

After the departure of Derrick Pumaren following his return to the La Salle Green Archers, CEU was left without a leader to continue its successful runs in the NCRAA, UCBL, and PBA D-League.

However, that is set to change with the reported arrival of Napa, a decorated tactician who steered his alma mater National University to 3 UAAP juniors titles in 2011, 2013, and 2015.

The former Letran head coach also helped out in the Knights' NCAA title run last year while being part of a NorthPort squad that overachieved in the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup.

Napa was also a part of the NU Bulldogs as an assistant before leaving the team in the wake of juniors head coach Goldwin Monteverde's takeover of the seniors team.

Now reportedly with CEU, Napa is expected to continue the Scorpions' development following the transfer of their potential centerpiece Malick Diouf to the UP Fighting Maroons. – Rappler.com