MANILA, Philippines – After 5 years, the Philippines is set to host a FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters leg once more.

Behind Chooks-to-Go, Manila will host the second Masters tournament of the 2020 FIBA 3x3 World Tour season, FIBA announced on Monday, January 20.

The Chooks-to-Go Manila Masters will take place from May 2 to 3 at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

This is only the third time the country was awarded the level 10 event – the last time being in 2014 and 2015.

"Last year, 3x3 basketball once again entered the collective consciousness of the Filipino people," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

"We needed to continue that momentum and what better way to do so than hosting a World Tour Masters," he said.

Expected to compete in the event are some of the world's best 3x3 clubs, including Liman, Novi Sad, Riga Ghetto, and NY Harlem.

Serving as the qualifier for local teams is the upcoming Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, which begins next month.

This year, the World Tour will have 13 Masters events. The World Tour Finals will take place in November in Riyadh.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas is also planning to host another Super Quest late this year. – Rappler.com