MANILA, Philippines – It seems the Philippines just can’t get enough of Justin Brownlee.

Days after Barangay Ginebra San Miguel clinched the 2019-2020 PBA Governors’ Cup title, Alab Pilipinas team owner Charlie Dy made it clear he is intent on signing his former import to stay and play for the country.

"We’re definitely interested," he said. "Will talk to him when we get back from Hong Kong."

Alab is currently undergoing a hectic transition in the 2020 ASEAN Basketball League season, with 3 World Import changes already made early on.

After the sudden departure of ABL Champion and Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman, the team signed streaky forward Nick King. Maltese monster Sam Deguara later joined the fold, replacing Adrian Forbes after just one game.

Finally, clutch combo guard Khalif Wyatt left Alab after their last loss to the Singapore Slingers, prompting the team to tap Prince William prior to their Thursday, January 23 road game against Hong Kong Eastern.

If ever Alab pulls the trigger on Brownlee, head coach Jimmy Alapag will finally have a proven superstar back under his wing who can do practically anything a team needs from him.

During his last stint in the ABL, the star trio of Brownlee, Balkman and 3-time Local MVP Ray Parks terrorized opposing teams en route to a hard-earned title in Alapag’s coaching debut season in 2018.

Without Brownlee in 2019, however, Alab struggled mightily in the playoffs and suffered a stunning two-game upset sweep to Hong Kong Eastern after an 18-8 finish in the regular season.

After months of roster reshuffling, will Brownlee finally be the last piece Alab needs to get over the hump? – Rappler.com