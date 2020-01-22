MANILA, Philippines – Blowout games in basketball usually end fairly calmly, with the winning and losing teams shaking hands and hugging it out as the dying seconds waste away.

However, that was not the case at all for the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State University Wildcats in a US NCAA game on Tuesday, January 21 (Wednesday, January 22, Philippine time).

With the game all but over in favor of the 3rd-seeded Jayhawks, KSU guard DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Kansas' Silvio De Sousa with 5 seconds left for what was expected to be an easy, meaningless layup.

But De Sousa had other plans and emphatically rejected the Wildcat’s layup as time expired and stared him down, causing other KSU players to flare up and confront De Sousa.

A massive brawl then ensued with De Sousa clearly throwing punches to players and a man in a black shirt who went up to him. Fellow Jayhawks Marcus Garrett and David McCormack then cornered the black-shirted man as De Sousa even tried to throw a chair in his direction.

A huge brawl went down at the end of the Kansas-KSU game...



(via @Riley_Gates)pic.twitter.com/lIwNfMgHFx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020

Thanks to numerous security and team personnel who restrained the heated players, the brawl was over before further damage was done. De Sousa was assessed a technical foul as the Jayhawks cruised to an 81-60 victory.

However, De Sousa will likely face more sanctions in the coming days as head coach Bill Self called the debacle an “embarrassment,” according to a CNN article.

KSU coach Bruce Weber likewise apologized for the unnecessary brawl.

“It should have been avoided,” he said in an interview with The Capital Sports Report.

“It’s my guys, it’s my fault. They came here wanting to have a game, compete, and we didn’t compete the way we needed to, and probably a little frustration, especially the young guys.” – Rappler.com