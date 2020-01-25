MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto has not stopped expanding his game since he moved to the USA.

And his improvement did not go unnoticed as the 7-foot-2 big man rose to No. 68 in ESPN's top 100 high school players for the class of 2020.

Ranked No. 76 in the previous edition of the list, Sotto – who won MVP when his The Skills Factory ruled an Atlanta tournament – climbed 8 notches higher to become the No. 11 center in his class.

He is currently a four-star player with a scout grade of 83.

Topping the list is Filipino-American Jalen Green, who stands at 6-foot-5 and plays the shooting guard position.

Sotto, 17, could become the first homegrown Filipino player to reach the NBA.

He and his family, though, have yet to choose where he will take his talents despite making visits to a number of US NCAA schools. – Rappler.com