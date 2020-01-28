MANILA, Philippines – Mikey Williams made sure to reintroduce himself to the world as Mighty Sports Philippines routed Beirut Sports Club Lebanon, 91-77, to sweep the elimination round of the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship on Wednesday, January 29.

The Fil-Am guard erupted for 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on a 6-of-8 clip from 3-point land as the Philippine team cruised to a 4-0 slate to top Group A heading to the knockout quarterfinals on Friday, January 30.

There, Mighty will face the 4th-seeded team of Group B, which is yet to be determined as of publishing.

Off an up-and-down first half for Mighty where Beirut led 37-36, Williams turned up the heat after intermission as he shot the lights out against the hapless Lebanese defense.

The streaky shooter scored 11 of his 22 total points with 3 triples in the 3rd quarter alone as Mighty turned a one-point deficit to a 15-point lead, 69-54, heading to the final frame.

It was all Mighty from there as it pushed the lead as high as 17, 78-61, off a Thirdy Ravena free throw at the 7:08 mark of the 4th.

Beirut only got as near as 10 points, 68-78, before the Charles Tiu-coached squad shut the door on its foes' comeback hopes for good.

Renaldo Balkman backstopped Williams' scoring explosion with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, while fellow former NBA veteran Andray Blatche flirted with a triple-double of a 12-marker, 13-board, 7-dime line.

Beirut import Jerom Johnson led the losing effort with a game-high 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

The Scores

Mighty Sports 91: Williams 22, Balkman 20, Moore 14, Blatche 12, Malonzo 10, Kendrick 6, Ravena 5, Go 2, Yeo 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Ildefonso 0, Belga 0

Beirut 77: Johnson 30, Rustom 19, Hawkins 11, Mehzer 5, Chamoun 5, Ezzaddine 3, Aboud 2, Ziade 2, Abdel Masih 0

Quarters: 21-24, 36-37, 69-54, 91-77

