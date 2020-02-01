MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports Philippines has been pegged as one of the teams, if not the team to beat, in the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship.

And indeed, 6 games later, the predictions were right all along.

Although the Philippine team's enlistment of NBA-caliber duo Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman had a lot to do with its dominant, undefeated run to the finals, Mighty's local crew also lent very capable hands in that stretch.

From Jamie Malonzo to Thirdy Ravena to Juan Gomez de Liaño, the Charles Tiu-coached squad showcased the best young prospects and grizzled veterans the Philippines had to offer in the annual tourney.

And now, there's one team left in the way of Mighty's full glory: Al Riyadi Lebanon.

If that name rings a bell, that's because it's the same team that booted Mighty out of contention in last year's DIBC semifinals and eventually became the champion.

As fate would have it, Mighty is back for revenge, and Al Riyadi will again put it to the ultimate test in the do-or-die title showdown at 8 pm on Saturday, February 1 in Dubai (12 am, Sunday, February 2, Philippine time).

Will Mighty finally be the first non-Middle Eastern team to win the Dubai championship or will Al Riyadi reassert its hold on the throne on their own turf?

