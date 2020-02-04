MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas continued to battle with inconsistencies in the ASEAN Basketball League as the Kuala Lumpur Dragons embarrassed their visitors with a 91-63 blowout win in Malaysia on Tuesday, February 4.

With the loss, the Philippine team snapped a two-game winning streak as they start a 5-day break down to 3rd place with a 9-5 slate.

The game was practically over by the 2:38 mark of the 3rd quarter, when Dragons forward Amir Bell nailed a layup against the non-existent Alab defense for the 63-38 lead capping off a 17-5 run.

Alab never got closer than 21 points in the final frame as the home team pushed the lead as high as 31, 91-60, in the final 25 seconds of regulation after a Benjamin Sim triple.

Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray sank an and-one bucket with 15 ticks left to at least prevent a 30-point loss against the Dragons, who rose to 5-5 for the season at the final buzzer.

Alab imports Nick King and Prince Williams led the way with 13 and 11 points, respectively, with Sam Deguara chipping in 10 markers and 6 rebounds.

No Filipino player breached double-digits in scoring as Jason Brickman was held to just 2 points after averaging 24.5 markers in Alab's last two games.

ABL veteran Will Artino led all scorers with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks while Tian Kuek added 16 markers off the bench in the lopsided win.

Alab will try to get back on the win column as it heads back home to the Sta Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Sunday, February 9, to face the bottom-dwelling Saigon Heat.

The Scores:

Kuala Lumpur 91 - Artino 24, Kuek 16, Davis 14, Bell 14, Lepichev 12, Ting 5, Chin 3, Sim 3, Wong 0, Tem 0.

Alab Pilipinas 63 - King 13, Williams 11, Deguara 10, Domingo 8, Caracut 7, Heading 5, Gray 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Brickman 2, Vigil 0, Rangel 0, Aban 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 43-31, 67-45, 91-63.

– Rappler.com