MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will showcase his wares against the top high school players around the world as he is set to participate in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago, USA.

The 7-foot-2 wunderkind has been selected by the NBA and FIBA as one of the top 64 boys and girls from 34 countries and regions who will see action in the camp, which is a part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Among those who had been part of the BWB were Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura, and Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, to name a few.

Siakam, the Most Improved Player last year, will coach the campers from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe together Wizards' Davis Bertans, Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall, and Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen.

They will also be joined by WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp, and Ebony Hoffman, and other select players participating in the All-Star festivities.

Set to be staged at the Quest Multisport from February 14 to 16, the camp features shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership, and communication.

On the final day, the campers will play in a single-elimination tournament that will culminate with the boys and girls championship games.

The BWB is the global basketball development and community outreach program by the NBA and FIBA and it has reached more than 3,600 participants from 133 countries and territories since 2001.

It has produced 69 former campers who got drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents. – Rappler.com