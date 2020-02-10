MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena, Jack Animam, and Pat Aquino will be feted by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) following their 2019 exploits on the hardcourt.

Ravena will be awarded Mr Basketball, while Animam and Aquino will be named the first ever Ms Basketball and Coach of the Year, respectively, at the SMC-PSA Annual Awards Night at the Manila Hotel on March 6.

The inseparable Animam and Aquino both played key roles as the mighty NU Lady Bulldogs extended their reign in the UAAP with another perfect season and their sixth straight championship.

NU dominated Season 82 with a 16-0 sweep to stretch its unprecedented unbeaten run in the UAAP to 96 games.

With Aquino as the architect and Animam as the anchor, the Philippines won its first women's basketball title in the Southeast Asian Games and it also ruled the inaugurual women's 3x3 tournament.

Ravena, meanwhile, served as the catalyst to the Ateneo Blue Eagles completing a historic 16-0 sweep in Season 82 of the UAAP.

Ateneo became the first team in UAAP history to win the crown with an immaculate 16-0 card and was the first unbeaten champion team since UST (14-0) in 1993.

That sweep marked the Blue Eagles' third straight UAAP title, with Ravena winning Finals MVP each time, a first in league history.

Ravena also played a part in Gilas Pilipinas reaching the FIBA World Cup last year after being included in the final lineup for the final window of the Asian Qualifiers as the lone collegiate player.

The 3 are part of the long honor roll list headed by Team Philippines, which will be honored as Athlete of the Year after ruling the SEA Games. – Rappler.com