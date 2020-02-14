MANILA, Philippines – Jeff Viernes stole the show in the 2020 MPBL All-Star Game en route to being named MVP after lifting the South All-Stars to a 126-122 overtime win over the North All-Stars on Thursday, February 13.

Viernes put up 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, and most importantly, delivered the goods in the endgame to clinch the All-Star MVP award for the second straight year.

The veteran guard knocked down two clutch foul shots to send the game into overtime, 112-112, before going 4-of-4 at the free throw line in the final seconds of the extra period to secure the win for his side.

"I treat every game the same, be it the All-Star game or any other game. I'm a very competitive player. I always give my best," Viernes said in Filipino.

Alvin Pasaol backstopped Viernes with 19 points and 9 boards, while Will McAloney chipped in 16 points and 4 boards for South.

Michael Juico showed the way for the North with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, while John Wilson pumped in 18 points off 3 three-pointers in the loss.

In the side events, professional dunker David Carlos once again ruled the Slam Dunk Contest with a perfect 50 in his final jam.

Makati's Carlos jumped over 4 people, including MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao and his son Jimuel, and flushed home a one-handed dunk for his second consecutive Slam Dunk Contest crown.

He bested Bacoor's Nick Demusis and Bicol's Chris Lalata, who settled for 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bulacan's Lester Alvarez put on a shooting clinic to win the Three-Point Shootout crown.

Alvarez went perfect in the third rack and sank the last two money balls in the final rack to finish with 24 points and outlast Nueva Ecija's James Martinez (20 points) and Bicol's Jerome Garcia (17 points). – Rappler.com